Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to help@safetycheck.in.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Safety Check provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to help@safetycheck.in.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Indien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Microsoft Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no