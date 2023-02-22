:trophy: COMPETE, ENGAGE, AND MOTIVATE YOUR TEAM/CHANNELS! :trophy:Pointagram is the ultimate gamification tool designed to supercharge team motivation, foster vibrant communities, and celebrate achievements—all within Slack.Key Features:Gamification Mechanics: Collect points, earn trophies, complete missions, and win badges to stay engaged.Competitions: Host individual or team-based competitions with real-time updates.Badges and Achievements: Recognize accomplishments with unique and time-based badges.Reward Store: Create your own in-app reward store to redeem earned points for custom rewards.Widgetboards: Share real-time KPIs, charts, and leaderboards directly with your team.:joystick: GAMIFICATION BUILT FOR SLACKPointagram transforms Slack into an exciting hub for gamified activities, fostering team spirit, vibrant community interaction, and collaboration.:sports_medal: COMPETITIONSLaunch automated or on-the-fly competitions to inspire friendly rivalries.Host contests for individuals or teams with live scoreboards.Example Competitions:Customer Service Hero: Award the most customer queries resolved this month.Innovation Spotlight: Highlight the best idea or solution presented.Sales Superstars: Track and celebrate top performers in sales.Community Spotlight: Reward members for starting engaging threads or insightful discussions.:medal: BADGES AND ACHIEVEMENTSMotivate your team and community members with time-based, level-up, or unique badges tied to performance and milestones.Example Badges:Community Builder Badge: For actively participating and contributing to Slack discussions (500+ messages/month).Early Bird Badge: Reward members who kickstart the day’s activities early.Team Player Badge: Celebrate outstanding collaboration.:bar_chart: POINT SYSTEMS FOR EVERY ACTIVITYEarn and track points with multiple scoring systems for tailored gamification.Default Point Types::gem:Slack Points: Award points for threads, replies, and messages.:gem:Karma Points: Recognize members for consistent contributions and support.:gem:Emoji Points: Assign points for specific emoji reactions on posts.Flexible Integration:Create Your Own Point Series: Customize point systems to match your team’s goals and activities.Integrate with external tools or use APIs for dynamic scoring.:gift: REWARD STORECustomizable Rewards: Create a catalog of items tailored to your team or community.Personalized Currency: Design a unique system for redeeming points.Save Favorites: Encourage long-term engagement by letting members save points for prized rewards.:rocket: HOW TO STARTClick the "Install" Button: Get started in just a few clicks.Authenticate with Slack: Securely connect Pointagram to your workspace.Create Your Pointagram Account: Follow the quick registration steps.Invite the Pointagram Bot: Add the bot to the Slack channels you wish to gamify.Set Up with /pg-setup: Use the slash command to configure your gamification system.That’s it! Start earning points, competing, and building a thriving community right away.For more details on how Pointagram supports both teams and communities, check out our full Slack Gamification Integration guide.