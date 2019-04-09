Language Translation Bot

/invite @untangleOnce the bot is added it will walk you through the setup. You can change the settings at any point by typing
/untangle and then choose "Settings"We recommend that you authorize the app, for inline translation display. You can do it right from the app by typing
/untangle notify. The bot will send you and other channel members a direct message with an inbuilt authorization option. To upgrade from the trial plan at any point type
/untangle and choose "Account", then "Upgrade".
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.