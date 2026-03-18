Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the archival/removal of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
GoodToday intends to store data in accordance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection and storage of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host our data on Heroku
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no