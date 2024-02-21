Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Loomly retains data in accordance with all applicable laws and will only retain your personally identifiable data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes Loomly collected it for, including for the purposes of legitimate business interests that have been assessed and satisfy any legal or reporting requirements.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Loomly removes data in accordance with all applicable laws. Should a user request to deactivate their account or for Loomly to erase their personally identifiable data, subject to the retention period for back-ups, Loomly will cease to retain all personally identifiable information provided. However, retention periods may be extended if required due to litigation, investigations and other similar proceedings, or if a longer retention period is required or permitted by applicable law.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The security of Personal Information is important to Loomly, and as such, Loomly strives to implement and maintain reasonable, commercially acceptable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the information stored, in order to protect it from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted in AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes