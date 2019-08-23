Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Streak keeps your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which Streak retains information depends on the purposes for which Streak collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Archive or remove data by emailing privacy@streak.com
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Streak takes technical, organizational, and physical security measures to protect the information provided via the Streak services from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter