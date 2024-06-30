Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Mission data is retained indefinitely by dscout, unless deletion is required by law or contract.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers may require data deletion as a part of an overall contract or a single statement of work
(SOW) for a single mission. In addition, customers may request data deletion on an ad hoc basis,
including deletion of a single mission entry or all data related to the customer.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All dscout data is stored in the United States via AWS and Heroku Shield Private Spaces.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no