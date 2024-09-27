Gmelius generally retains your Personal Data for a period of time consistent with the original purpose of collection. For instance, we may retain your Personal Data during the time you have an account to use our Websites or Services. We also may retain your Personal Data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to establish proof of a right or a contract, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, in accordance with the law. A Gmelius user can delete at any time her or his Gmelius account and remove data associated with that account from the Gmelius Account page. Please note that some of your content, data, information, text, files might remain in our backups for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Confidential Data Handling Confidential data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: ● Access for non-preapproved-roles requires documented approval from the data owner 2 ● Access is restricted to specific employees, roles and/or departments ● Confidential systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access ● Confidential Customer Data shall not be used or stored in non-production systems/environments ● Confidential data shall be encrypted in transit over public networks ● Mobile device hard drives containing confidential data, including laptops, shall be encrypted ● Mobile devices storing or accessing confidential data shall be protected by a log-on password or passcode and shall be configured to lock the screen after five (5) minutes of non-use ● Backups shall be encrypted ● Confidential data shall not be stored on personal phones or devices or removable media including USB drives, CD’s, or DVD’s ● Paper records shall be labeled “confidential” and securely stored and disposed ● Hard drives and mobile devices used to store confidential information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed ● Transfer of confidential data to people or entities outside the company shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, and the explicit written permission of management or the data owner Restricted Data Handling Restricted data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: ● Access is restricted to users with a need-to-know based on business requirements ● Restricted systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access ● Transfer of restricted data to people or entities outside the company or authorized users shall require management approval and shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, or the permission of the data owner ● Paper records shall be securely stored and disposed ● Hard drives and mobile devices used to store restricted information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed Public Data Handling No special protection or handling controls are required for public data. Public data may be freely distributed.