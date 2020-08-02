Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

We are GDPR compliant by design. As such, we collect only the data that we need for the application to function correctly, here is an exhaustive list of the data we collect: Slack user identifiers, Workspace identifiers, Slack channel identifiers, Submitted feedback items. We delete your data once your retrospective session is over. And we let you know that your data is deleted in the application response. You may request access to your data by emailing us at retrospectivebot@gmail.com. We aim to respond within 15 minutes.