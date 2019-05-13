Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Ownership and control of your service data We recognize that you own your service data. We provide you complete control of your service data by providing you the ability to -access your service data, -share your service data through supported third-party integrations, and -request export of your service data. We process your service data when you provide us instructions through the various modules of our services. For example, when you conduct a Workplace Experience assessment, you generate employee opinions, culture scores, insights, recommendations. This data might be used by you or by Culturro representatives to provide recommendations on culture interventions, in case you avail our services. We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Culturro Services.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Once you terminate your Culturro user account, your data may be deleted from active database during the clean-up process. Post that the data may be retained anonymously if it is necessary for Culturro’s products to keep running and functioning properly for other customers. Also, some data may have been processed to improve our products and services. Such processing can not be undone in any case.