:carrot: 𝗝𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 :carrot:
Retro Rabbit allows you to manage retros more effectively using Slack.
𝗣𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀
:speech_balloon: The only retrospective platform that integrates with Slack
:sleuth_or_spy: No new logins or websites to remember
:wrench: Customize retrospective topics to fit your team's culture
:+1: Drag, drop, and vote capabilities in web app
:writing_hand: Assign action items to team members for follow up and reminders
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Export retrospectives to a PDF for later
𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗹𝘆 𝗥𝘂𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸
No need to remember an external retrospective board. All your notes are accessible directly in your team's channel in Slack. When the time comes to run your retrospective meeting, Retro Rabbit will generate a link in your channel to an external board for easy viewing.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀
Other agile bots may offer tools to cover retrospectives, but they can't apply that laser focus that we can. By offering a tool for a single purpose, we aim to make your retrospective meeting as powerful and effective as it can possibly be.
:carrot: We love to hear from everyone, and as we get that feedback we promise to continue to iterate to bring you the best possible Slack-powered retrospective experience out there. :carrot:
:email: contact@retrorabbit.io
:email: