Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Retro Rabbit LLC will retain customer data until a deletion of data is requested. Customers can also self-serve some data deletion, including retrospective notes.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Retro Rabbit LLC will remove any archived data at the request of a customer. This pertains to any data created by that customer, or an administrator of the workspace.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Retro Rabbit LLC will store data pertaining to customer profiles, in addition to general company information and retrospective notes. Additionally Retro Rabbit LLC will store any feedback provided by teams to help us further enhance your in-app experience.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no