Jitbit Helpdesk

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your data is kept until your subscription is active. If your subscription expires all your data will be automatically removed within a month. You can also request us to manually delete all your data at any time.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not archive your data. All data is removed automatically on subscription expiration or via a support request

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is stored in accordance with GDPR and HIPAA. Your data never leaves our secure servers and there are no subcontractors besides Amazon - our hosting provider.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted on AWS or on-premise hosted on customer's servers

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS