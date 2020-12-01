Jitbit Helpdesk

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your data is kept until your subscription is active. If your subscription expires all your data will be automatically removed within a month. You can also request us to manually delete all your data at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not archive your data. All data is removed automatically on subscription expiration or via a support request
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is stored in accordance with GDPR and HIPAA. Your data never leaves our secure servers and there are no subcontractors besides Amazon - our hosting provider.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted on AWS or on-premise hosted on customer's servers
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no