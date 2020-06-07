Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Lead Liaison stores data only in the U.S. It is kept for up to 30 days after an account is terminated. After the 30 day period all data is erased. All data on Lead Liaison is stored encrypted on Amazon Aurora and uses SSL (AES-256) to secure the connection between the database instance and the application. Data at rest is encrypted using AWS Key Management Service (KMS). On Lead Liaison’s database running with Amazon Aurora encryption, data stored at rest in the underlying storage is encrypted using AES-256, as are its automated backups, snapshots, and replicas.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Lead Liaison removes data after 30 days or based on customer requests. Clients can remove their data from within the application.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Lead Liaison will not store data longer than 30 days of account termination. There are facilities in the software to remove data as requested.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter