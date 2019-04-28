Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Brutalismbot retains no user data other than the original OAuth payload when a user installs the app which is required to post messages to a channel via the included user OAuth token or incoming webhook URL. Data on posts sent to workspaces are retained for two weeks for debugging purposes.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Any user wishing to remove their data from Brutalismbot should simply uninstall the app. The app uninstall event triggers an automatic deletion of all data for the workspace.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Brutalismbot stores a workspace's OAuth payload for the lifetime of the installation. HTTP request and response data for posts sent to workspaces are stored for 2 weeks and then deleted permanently.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS DynamoDB
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no