Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed.
If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 30 days grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations.
If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 30 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 30 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is logically separated at the database/datastore level using a unique identifier for the customer. The separation is enforced at the API layer where the client must authenticate with a chosen account and then the customer unique identifier is included in the access token and used by the API to restrict access to data to the account. All database/datastore queries then include the account identifier.
All databases, data stores, and file systems are encrypted at rest, stored in a structured format.
Transifex will ensure data integrity, accuracy, and accessibility through regular backups and monitoring.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter