Xurrent IMR (Formerly Zenduty) is an end-to-end incident management platform for SRE, DevOps, ITOps and Support teams.
Xurrent IMR (Zenduty) includes flexible scheduling, custom alert rules, notifications, and escalation policies. Xurrent IMR connects with over 100 applications to provide a bird’s eye view account your system. Xurrent IMR attaches relevant context to your incident and enables you to leverage powerful ChatOps and collaborative triaging to solve incidents with lightning speed.
There are two ways to receive Slack notifications from Xurrent IMR
1. As a personal notification
Through this method, you can instruct Xurrent IMR to notify you on Slack (DM) whenever an incident is assigned to you. This can be in place of, or in addition to notifications via phone call or SMS. You can add your Slack handle to your notification rules and set up when you want to be alerted on Slack.
a) In the Xurrent IMR dashboard, go to your Contact methods under your Profile
b) Simply click "Connect your Slack account"
c) Authenticate your Slack account
d) Add Slack to your notification rules for low and high urgency incidents
2. As a notification to a Slack Channel
When an incident is created in a service, Xurrent IMR can send a notification to a Slack channel for that service. Setting this up is as simple as adding an "Outgoing Integration" for Slack.
a) Navigate to your Service page. Under the "Integrations" tab, look for "Outgoing Integrations"
b) Create a new outgoing integration for Slack. After creation, click on "Configure",.
c) Authenticate Slack and select a channel
d) Your outgoing Slack channel integration is setup!
How the Slack Integration for Xurrent IMR (Zenduty) Works:
Once set up, all Xurrent IMR alerts will reflect on Slack.
Alerts about incidents assigned to you will be sent as a personal message to you (based on the notification rules you set up). You can then acknowledge, resolve or assign Xurrent IMR incidents within Slack.
All alerts about a service with a Slack channel integration will be sent to the Slack channel. Any team member can then acknowledge, resolve or assign Xurrent IMR incidents within Slack.
You do not need a paid Xurrent IMR (Zenduty) account to receive Xurrent IMR alerts on Slack. Subscribers of any plan are eligible to receive unlimited free alerts on Slack
Slack notifications are a great way to triage and resolve an incident with the team. Xurrent IMR offers unlimited alerts to Slack for incidents of your team.
Support:
Contact developers at vishwa@zenduty.com
Check out our documentation and integration details here - https://www.zenduty.com/docs/slack-integration/
Current tools we integrate with include Sentry, Datadog, Dynatrace, Grafana, Xurrent, Honeybadger, Service Now, BMC Helix, Jira, Jira Service Desk, Loggly, NodePing, Pingdom, Prometheus, Rollbar, CheckMK, Runscope, Alerta, SignalFX, StatusPage, Sumo Logic, Uptime, Zendesk, API, Splunk, Freshdesk, Raygun, Bitbucket, Jenkins, AWS CloudWatch, Github, Bugsnag, Kayako, CopperEgg, Email, StatusCake, Firebase Crashlytics, AppBeat, Healthchecks.io
, OpsDash, Monitis, Checkly, Panopta, Statuscast, Site24x7, Hosted Graphite, LogDNA, Librato, Uptrends, Hosted Graphite, UptimeRobot, Papertrail, Fabric Crashlytics, Pingometer, Atatus, Scout, Graylog, Nagios, New Relic, Outgoing Webhook, CircleCI(beta), Logentries, Slack, Logzio, Humio, Lightstep, Sysdig, AppOptics, StatHat, ThousandEyes, Wormly, WaveFront, Zabbix, Icinga2, and Splunk Legacy. We offer many more integrations as well.
If you don’t see a tool you use, chances are we support it, reach out and we will help you get connected