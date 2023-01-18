Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is stored in an encrypted format (AES-256) within the IdeaScale databases and filestores.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter