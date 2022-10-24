Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We store customer data until a customer requests it be deleted. We have another 7 days of database backups in cold storage.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You can request deletion of your data any time by emailing help@savio.io.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We store customer data on AWS RDS. Data is encrypted in transit.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on AWS RDS.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS