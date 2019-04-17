Retention of Account-Related Information and Other Personal Information Content. Account-Related Information other Personal Information will be kept and stored for such period of time as we deem necessary taking into account the business purpose for which it was collected in the first instance (i.e. the administration of Your Account for as long as Your Account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate Your Account), and our obligations under applicable data protection law. This may include retaining Account-Related Information or other Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain Personal Information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Service, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Storage by BrowserStack. Upon termination of a test, the Test Environment will be deleted (or, for physical, non-emulated devices, reset to factory settings). As a result, any Customer Content resident in a Test Environment will be deleted after completion of the test. Notwithstanding the foregoing, certain Customer Content is stored by BrowserStack as follows: BrowserStack will retain any Screenshots and output (such as reports or log data) created using the Services to allow Customer to access the Screenshots and output for later use by Customer. If Customer uploads a mobile application for use with the Services, BrowserStack will retain a copy of that application for use by Customer in subsequent tests. BrowserStack may retain short-term technical backups as part of providing the Services. BrowserStack will also retain Screenshots along with the captured DOM and associated assets (CSS, images, javascript etc.) used to render the Screenshot in case of its visual testing Service. Any Customer Content will be retained subject to BrowserStack’s data retention policies and confidentiality obligations under this Agreement. Except as set forth above, the Services do not provide a solution for storage of Customer Content or backups. Customer agrees that Customer Content shall include only copies of Customer’s data, and not any data that Customer needs for backup or archival purpose.