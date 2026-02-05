DeveloperHub for Slack brings your documentation directly into your team's workspace, keeping everyone informed and enabling instant access to knowledge.
:loudspeaker: Real-Time Notifications
Stay up-to-date with automatic notifications delivered straight to your chosen Slack channel. Get notified when pages or API references are created, updated, or published.
:mag: Instant Documentation Search with /developerhub
Empower your team to find answers without leaving Slack. Use the slash command
/developerhub
to search your documentation and return relevant results directly in Slack. If AI Search is enabled on your project, you'll receive intelligent, context-aware answers powered by AI. Otherwise, you'll get semantic search results linking to the most relevant documentation pages.
To integrate DeveloperHub.io
with Slack:
- Click on Project in the sidebar to access Slack settings under Integrations for Team.
- Click on Connect. You will be taken to Slack's authentication page.
- Choose the channel to post the notifications to.
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Note that when AI search is enabled on your project, the responses are generated by an LLM. LLMs can generated incorrect results. Always refer to the sources that are sent along the response.