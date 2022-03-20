Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will will store data in accordance with acceptable industry standards for employee engagement applications.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data will be removed 3 months after account termination, or by request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is securely stored using AWS best security practices. We follow a fixed schedule key / password rotation schemes on all our databases.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted (AWS, EC2)

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS, DigitalOcean