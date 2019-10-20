The SkyCiv Slack app helps structural engineers easily communicate and collaborate on their structural analysis models. The app will automatically alert a channel when a model is updated, shared or commented on. This allows engineers to sync their model and communication tools, to ensure your team is always up to date with changes.This app is available to all Free and Paid SkyCiv Users - simply install the app to get started!
SkyCiv kann Folgendes einsehen:
SkyCiv kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.