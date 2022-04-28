Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data for the Seismic Slack app is retained indefinitely unless we are requested to delete it by a customer admin. We will also delete it upon end of a contract.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data for the Seismic Slack app is never archived. We will remove data if requested by a customer admin

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is encrypted at rest

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) VectorDB, Embedding models, Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT (gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM No data is stored in the LLM during or after processing.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Data is processed in a multi-tenant environment. No data is stored by the LLM during or after processing.