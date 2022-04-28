Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data for the Seismic Slack app is retained indefinitely unless we are requested to delete it by a customer admin. We will also delete it upon end of a contract.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data for the Seismic Slack app is never archived. We will remove data if requested by a customer admin
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is encrypted at rest
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
VectorDB, Embedding models, Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT (gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
No data is stored in the LLM during or after processing.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Data is processed in a multi-tenant environment. No data is stored by the LLM during or after processing.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Data is processed by LLM in their designated regions. No data is stored in the LLM or retained after processing.