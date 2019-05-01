AnnounceKit is a newsfeed with eye-catching widgets. Best way announce product updates, release notes, changelog or whatever you call it. It is powered with email notifications, user feedback, and analytics. With this App, you can receive instant notifications when someone leave a feedback, reaction, or subscribes to your feed.
AnnounceKit kann Folgendes tun:
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