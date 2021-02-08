ReferenceEdge

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data unless explicitly granted for some temporary period of time (using the Salesforce "Grant Access" capability) by an authorized individual at your organization.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no