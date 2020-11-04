Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Video First will retain data for as long as the user has an account. As soon as the account is terminated, all data associated with the user is deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Video First will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Video First will store all customer data in accordance with GDPR.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is stored securely on AWS Cloud Infrastructure.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no