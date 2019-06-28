Tap into your company's invisible pipeline by identifying anonymous web visitors showing real-time buying intent for your products and services with KickFire LIVE Leads and Slack.KickFire’s Slack app allows you to sync automatic, real-time notifications to your Slack channels when target companies visit or specific take actions on your website. This allows you to take immediate action and engage potential leads at the peak of their interest. Receive instant Slack channel notifications from KickFire LIVE Leads:When a visitor is on your target account watchlist When a visitor matches your predefined LIVE Leads scoring criteria When a visitor’s identified company views your website for the first time (identify net-new accounts)*Using KickFire’s Slack app is limited to KickFire LIVE Leads customers only.
KickFire kann Folgendes einsehen:
KickFire kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
We collect your personal information ("PI") on this website only: (i) if you voluntarily share it with us through our contact form available at https://www.kickfire.com/contact-us and (ii) in the form of your internet protocol address which is delivered to us as a functional necessity of your accessing this website. PI also includes other information subject to and as defined under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). This may include online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools and protocols. The PI described above is the only personal information we receive from you through your use of this website.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If you wish to be informed about what GDPR PI we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
KickFire will store up to 1 year of customers data
You can make a request to exercise any of these rights by emailing us at support@kickfire.com or by writing to us at:
Privacy Officer
KickFire
2290 North 1st Street, Suite 102, San Jose, CA 95131
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
dev@kickfire.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern