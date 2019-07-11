Azure Boards enables you to plan, track, and discuss work across your teams. You can track work with Kanban boards, backlogs, team dashboards, and custom reporting and combined with drag-and-drop sprint planning and flexible work item tracking with comprehensive traceability, it provides the perfect home for all your ideas–big and small. With the Azure Boards app for Slack, you can easily monitor work item activity in your Azure Boards projects from your Slack channel. Link the channel to a project and set up the notifications you want to get. Get personal notifications when work items are assigned to you. Automatically get previews for URLs to work items. Create new work items without leaving Slack.