Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
MASV will retain will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
MASV provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to team@masv.io
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Indien, Vereinigtes Königreich, Japan
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is hosted in the AWS Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter