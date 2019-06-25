Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien MASV will retain will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten MASV provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to team@masv.io

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Indien, Vereinigtes Königreich, Japan

Details zum Daten-Hosting All data is hosted in the AWS Cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes