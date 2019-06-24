UXTesting Notification

The UXTesting Bot will automatically notify you in Slack whenever one of these four actions happen on your user testing project:
1. Someone joins your project as a new collaborator
2. A tester completes your project
3. A collaborator commented on a video in your project
4. A collaborator reported an issue in your project
Click "View" on the message in Slack to see the action on UXTesting.io
and communicate with your team efficiently.
Feel free to integrate the UXTesting Bot in your account. Contact us if you have any questions at service@uxtesting.io
*Note: This function only supports paid accounts on the UXTesting platform.