QuickPoll is the perfect polling app for Slack. Quickly survey your team from a channel in your workspace and start making polls in your Slack workspace in 15 seconds.One of the best features of QuickPoll is the ability to create polls through Slack Dialogs!Run the /quickpoll command with no parameters, or limit and/or anonymous parameters and the dialog will appear. /quickpoll /quickpoll limit 1 /quickpoll anonymous /quickpoll limit 1 anonymousFeatures: - Dialogs - Anonymous polls - limit voting - add more options to existing polls - Looking for another feature? contact us at support@quickpoll.io
QuickPoll kann Folgendes einsehen:
QuickPoll kann Folgendes tun:
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