Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Harvestr collects your personal data for the purpose of carrying out its contractual obligations as well as information about how and when you use our services and we retain this data in active databases, log files or other types of files so long as you use our services.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Harvestr only stores your data for the time needed to provide to you our services, and in no event no longer than 3 months after closing your account (unless otherwise required by law). You are able to access your personal data for as long as you hold an active account with us and for a period that varies depending on the type of data concerned. Your event data (statistics, for example), will be deleted every 13 months during active use of your account. Other data may be deleted at any time during active use of your account in accordance with the provisions set forth above.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The host servers on which Harvestr processes and stores its databases are located exclusively within the European Union and in the United Kingdom. Harvestr will inform you immediately, to the extent we are legally authorised to do so, in case of any application or order originating from an administrative or judicial authority relating to your personal data. In order to perform our services, we may transfer some of your Personal Data to third party service providers located or using servers located outside the European Union (the “EU”) and the European Economic Area (the “EEA”). In such a case, we make sure that: they are located in a country considered having an adequate level of protection by the European Union in terms of personal data or, if located in the United States: they are registered in the “Privacy Shield” register and that they comply with its provisions or, they abide by contractual provisions ensuring an equivalent level of protection of your Personal Data (such as standard contractual clauses established by the European Commission).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS