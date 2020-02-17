Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain logs for 6 months. We retain Customer Data for 6 months of inactivity.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We remove Customer Data within 2 days of requesting to do so.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We store data in an AWS cloud provider.