CoderTest is an online whiteboard screening platform to evaluate a software engineer’s technical abilities. Easily collaborate with candidates to write working code and you will see a more accurate picture of their abilities A paid account is required to use the full functionality of the app. You can setup trial access directly from the landing page.With the Slack integration you can: - Get notified when an interview is finished. - Receive the interview playback url to share and review with the team.Contact developers at support@codertest.io
CoderTest kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.