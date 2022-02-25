Achievers for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Kanada, Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hybrid (on premise and public cloud)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no