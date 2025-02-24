Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Cortex will remove data if requested, otherwise we'll retain data indefinitely.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Cortex will remove data, such as Slack channel mapping for a service or AI assistant conversation, if requested, otherwise we'll retain data indefinitely.
Cortex deletes the Slack access token when the integration is removed.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Cortex stores:
- Encrypted access token after Slack is configured by a user
- Slack identity mappings for users based on their Cortex email
- Slack channel names when they are registered with a Cortex service in the YAML file. More info on how this works can be found in our Slack docs: https://docs.cortex.io/docs/reference/integrations/slack#catalog-descriptor
- Conversation history with the AI assistant. This is displayed in the history pane of the AI assistant in the application but is not used to train the AI assistant. Each assistant thread belons to a user and the conversation history can only be accessed by that specific user.
Cortex fetches the list of all channels but does not store this information anywhere.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on Google Cloud platform
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no