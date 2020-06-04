Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
If you have an account with HT (an “Account”), you can access your personal information by logging into your Account. If you do not have an Account, or are locked out of your Account, you can access your personal information contained in HT’s database by contacting us at privacy@humantelligence.com. If believe that any of your information is incorrect or needs updating, and you cannot make the change yourself within your Account, please let us know either at the email address listed in this section, or by U.S. Postal Mail to our address listed below (Attn: Information Access). HT will use reasonable efforts to correct your information and our records upon verification of the requested change. If you no longer wish to receive email or postal notifications about our Services, products, services or special promotions, please let us know by sending an email to privacy@humantelligence.com or by sending us a letter via U.S. Postal Mail at our address listed below (Attn: Opt-Out of Mailings) and specifying in the text of your email or letter which notifications you no longer wish to receive. In addition, within the text of your email or letter, you should provide your exact name and address so that we can do our best to ensure that you stop receiving the notifications that you no longer wish to receive. After such a request is received, HT will use reasonable efforts to refrain from including you when sending such notifications by noting your opt-out election in our database. You decide what personal information you make available to other users of our Services, including in or on our chats, blogs, posts and other disclosures. All users of our Services should be aware that information you make available via these disclosures is public and not private. HT is not responsible for and cannot control the actions of others who will have access to this information, therefore, we do not and cannot guarantee that the information you disclose in this manner will not be viewed by unauthorized persons. HT may provide security measures that are designed to restrict access to certain portions of the Services, such as private chat rooms and message boards, restricted forums, team areas or instant messaging, but HT cannot and is not responsible for circumvention of these security measures or for further distribution or use of any information you disclose in public areas by others. We may also provide you tools to edit and remove the information or materials you make available on our Services, but even after removal, copies of any information you post may remain viewable in cached, archived or otherwise saved media that is outside the control of HT. You are solely responsible for any information and materials that you choose to make available on public areas of our Services.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
In some regions, such as the European Economic Area, you have rights that allow you greater access to and control over your personal information. You may review, change, or terminate your account at any time. In some regions (like the European Economic Area), you have certain rights under applicable data protection laws. These may include the right (i) to request access and obtain a copy of your personal information, (ii) to request rectification or erasure; (iii) to restrict the processing of your personal information; and (iv) if applicable, to data portability. In certain circumstances, you may also have the right to object to the processing of your personal information. To make such a request, please use the contact details provided below. We will consider and act upon any request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. If we are relying on your consent to process your personal information, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. Please note however that this will not affect the lawfulness of the processing before its withdrawal. If you are resident in the European Economic Area and you believe we are unlawfully processing your personal information, you also have the right to complain to your local data protection supervisory authority. You can find their contact details here: http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/bodies/authorities/index_en.htm Account Information: If you would at any time like to review or change the information in your account or terminate your account, you can log into your account settings and update your user account. Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements. Cookies and similar technologies: Most Web browsers are set to accept cookies by default. If you prefer, you can usually choose to set your browser to remove cookies and to reject cookies. If you choose to remove cookies or reject cookies, this could affect certain features or services of our Sites or Apps. Opting out of email marketing: You can unsubscribe from our marketing email list at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the emails that we send or by contacting us using the details provided below. You will then be removed from the marketing email list – however, we will still need to send you service-related emails that are necessary for the administration and use of your account. To otherwise opt-out, you can log into your account settings and update your user account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy policy unless otherwise required by law. We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this policy will require us keeping your personal information for longer than two years past the termination of the user's account. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible. We aim to protect your personal information through a system of organizational and technical security measures. We have implemented appropriate technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, please also remember that we cannot guarantee that the internet itself is 100% secure. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Sites or Apps is at your own risk. You should only access the services within a secure environment. We may transfer, store, and process your information in countries other than your own. Our servers are located in the United States. If you are accessing our Sites or Apps from outside, please be aware that your information may be transferred to, stored, and processed by us in our facilities and by those third parties with whom we may share your personal information, in and other countries. If you are a resident in the European Economic Area, then these countries may not have data protection or other laws as comprehensive as those in your country. We will however take all necessary measures to protect your personal information in accordance with this privacy policy and applicable law.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
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