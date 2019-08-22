Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The only data that is retained is the Slack access tokens for each Slack team that has the game installed. None of the users' responses is saved or retained in the database
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Uninstalling the app from the Slack team will render the access tokens unusable
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The only data that is stored is the Slack access tokens for each Slack team that has the game installed. None of the users' responses is saved or retained in the database
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no