Lunch Roulette

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The data is stored as long as LunchRoulette is installed on your workspace. Any customer can request the removal of the data by email to support@lunchroulette.co. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion, LunchRoulette deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours, and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
MongoDB Atlas Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no