Delega makes delegating and tracking tasks within Slack super easy.- Assign tasks to colleagues - Notifications when tasks are completed, reassigned, or rejected - Tag a channel or multiple channels so tasks are associated with a topic - Track tasks assigned to you - Track tasks you've assigned to others - Never leave Slack!Delega is currently free - no paid account required. Delega does not use or capture your email.
Delega kann Folgendes einsehen:
Delega kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.