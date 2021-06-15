BOTSTER.io

BOTSTER will retain Customer Data in accordance with Privacy Policy, and as required by applicable law. Customers can apply or manually delete all of their information (account included) at any given time.

Customer data is stored on our servers until manually removed by the user separately or wiped blank after the account deletion. Data may be removed on-demand as well.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

BOTSTER is committed to properly protecting the information that it holds. We restrict access to confidential and sensitive data to protect it from being lost or compromised in order to avoid adversely impacting our customers, incurring penalties for non-compliance and suffering damage to our reputation. At the same time, we must ensure users can access data as required for them to work effectively.