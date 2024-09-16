Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain User’s Personal Information as long as it is required to be retained for the purpose of provision of the Services. We may also retain and use User’s Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We archive data to ensure historical access. Archived data is stored securely and not actively used. Removal follows our data retention policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored in secure servers with access controls. Regular backups are done to prevent data loss. We prioritize data security and compliance.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Indien, USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no