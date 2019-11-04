Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
DelaySay retains the minimum amount of customer data required to provide the service, in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
DelaySay will remove relevant customer data upon valid and verified request, in a timely manner and in accordance with and as required by all applicable laws and regulations.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
DelaySay stores customer data securely in AWS and encrypts user tokens, in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry best practices.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter