QuickQ is an internal Q&A platform for your organization designed to save you time with it's deep integration with Slack. Post questions, quickly search for answers, and categorize questions by Team and Slack channel - all of these features are available on the Web platform and directly within Slack through slash commands, message actions, and notifications. QuickQ is completely free for you and up to four other members of your organization, no credit card required. After that you have the option of adding a credit card to be charged $5 per user per month from your sixth user on.