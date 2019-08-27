Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Hetzner Online GmbH
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no