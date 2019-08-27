Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Hetzner Online GmbH

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no