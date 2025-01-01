Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Trakstar Perform retains client data for 30 days after the termination or expiration of a client agreement.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Trakstar Perform allows its customers to terminate an employee, which archives their data. They can also permanently delete their employee data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Trakstar Perform stores their customers' data in AWS Cloud and it is encrypted at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no