Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Happybara Inc. will retain Customer Data in until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Happybara Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Happybara Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no