Instana has re-imagined what APM means for Cloud-Native Applications, delivering the first Application Performance Management solution specifically built to monitor cloud-native, microservice, containerized, and orchestrated applications.This app attaches previews to most instana.io URLs, so you see key information already without the need to open the URL.
Instana kann Folgendes einsehen:
Instana kann Folgendes tun:
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