Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as long as needed to provide you with our services.
We may retain and use your information in order to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, prevent abuse, and to enforce our Terms of Service. We may also retain and use your information for regulatory or tax reasons.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will handle data deletion requests within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We may store data either in cloud hosting centers or with subprocessors with whom we have data processing agreements in place.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted, primarily with AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter