The app connects you to your favorite restaurant. It provides the information about restaurant like hours of operation, and address. You can also place pickup or delivery order, helping you avoid long line to order food at restaurant and give more time to Chef to prepare your food.
grubrobo kann Folgendes einsehen:
grubrobo kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.